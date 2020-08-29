Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC to add 1,000 oxygen beds and 200 ICU beds

Amit Srivastava

As COVID 19 cases continue to be reported from Navi Mumbai, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has decided to augment its facilities with around 1,000 oxygen beds and 200 ICU beds. The work on setting up additional beds at different locations in the city has reached the last stage, and it will be available soon, said Eknath Shine, the Guardian Minister of Thane district after taking stock of COVID 19 situation on Friday.

At present, the number of active cases in the city is around 3,421, with 300 to 400 new cases being reported every day. “Despite increasing the number of testing being conducted, the number of positive cases that are being reported is manageable. The mortality rate has also come down. The additional 1,000 oxygen beds and 200 ICU beds will help cater to COVID-19 patients without any trouble,” said Shinde.

These 1000 oxygen beds are being set up at three different places in the city. Of the 1,000 oxygen beds, 511 oxygen beds facility will come up at the Export Centre of APMC Market in Turbhe while 411 oxygen beds will be available at Radheswami Satsang Ashram, in Sector 24 of Turbhe. The remaining 75 beds will come up at the MGM Hospital in Sanpada.

In addition, the civic body has already tied up with the Dr. D Y Patil hospital for 200 ICU beds and 80 ventilator facilities. “The civic body is doing good work in controlling the mortality,” said Shinde after vising these facilities.

The total number of positive cases in the city has now reached 24,993, with an 84% recovery rate. The civic body had started using antigen tests on July 16 and till August 28, it has already conducted 1,23,717 tests apart from a total of 49,711 RT-PCR tests. “The Rapid Antigen tests help us in tracing and testing without wasting time,” said a senior civic official.