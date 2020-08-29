Navi Mumbai: Amid heavy rainfall, NMMC’s Morbe Dam nears capacity; officials hope for overflow

Heavy rainfall in the last week has raised the water level at the Morbe Dam that supplies water to the city of Navi Mumbai. From having 67% usable content a week ago, the dam has now reached around 84%. The catchment area of the dam has received over 700 mm of rainfall in the last week.

The total storage capacity of Morbe dam is 190.890 million cubic meters (MCM). As of August 28, the storage was 160.237 MCM which 83.94% of its total capacity. “The maximum water level of the dam when it overflows is 88 meters, and the present level is 85 meters till 5 pm on August 29,” said Vasant Padghar, deputy engineer (Morbe Dam). He added that it would only require a couple of “good” bouts of rainfall for the catchment area to reach its capacity.

Last year, the dam had overflown on August 4. However, this year there was scanty rainfall at the beginning of monsoon, due to which the dam level had been depleted to a record low. For the last three years, the dam has been overflowing and it will be a record of sorts if this happens this year too.

“As one month of the monsoon season is left, there is a possibility that the dam will fill to its capacity, and citizens will have a chance to cheers,” said another official.

The dam is located in Khalapur in Raigad district and this year, the district has received good rainfall thus far. In fact, overall rainfall in Raigad district during August is at around 170% of the normal rainfall of the month. However, when compared to other parts of the district, the Khalapur talukahas received less rainfall. As per the data available with the district administration, the taluka has received 2519 mm of rainfall till August 29 which is around 72% of the total rainfall expected.

There is still a shortfall of around 4 meters when it comes to the dam, and the civic administration is expecting to fill it in the days to come. “In order for the dam to overflow, the catchment area requires around 3250 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season. This year, so far, the catchment area has already received 2341 mm of rainfall and it requires around 1000 mm more rainfall,” said the official.

Rainfall data thus far:

Present Morbe dam level: 85 meters

Total level: 88 meters

Rainfall in Morbe dam catchment area: 2341 mm

Last year overflew date: August 4