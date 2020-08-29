Sunny Leone's name appears in list of WB colleges

This might seem bizarre but it definitely has got the attention of several people in Kolkata and actress Sunny Leone sitting miles away in Mumbai too. Wondering what is Sunny’s Kolkata connection? The actress’s name has cropped up on the merit list of the three colleges in Kolkata.

Sunny tops the merit list for BA(Honours) in Ashutosh College with 100 marks in six subjects and a perfect score of 400 in best of four subjects. The college is embarrassed by the blunder. But it does not just end here. The actress’s name appears in the list of Budge Budge College for BA(Honours) as serial number 151. In Barasat Government College too her name appears third in the list for BA(Honours).

The authorities of Asutosh College, where Sunny’s name was first spotted has filed a complaint with the Bhowanipore Police Station for investigation into who was behind the applications and inturn has brought the colleges into disrepute.

“The online admission process of Asutosh College(NAAC Grade A)for admission to the Undergraduate Honours and General courses under Calcutta University is currently going on in these testing times of Covid-19 and it has recently come to our notice that an anonymous applicant, misusing the window of free-online-application-mode, is trying to blacken the legacy of this prestigious institution in condemnable manner. This alleged applicant (Application ID: 9513008704;

Phone No.9474472444; Mail Id: desire7988@gmail.com) has used the name of ‘Sunny Leone’, which happens to be the name of an actress associated with show business and has claimed to have

obtained 100 percent marks(i.e. 400 out of 400) in WBCHSE(General category),” read the complaint by the Vice-Principal of Asutosh College.

The complaint also mentions how the matter has led to adverse publicity on Facebook and Twitter. Actress Sunny Leone took to twitter and cracked a joke “See you all in college next semester. Hope your in my class,” reads Sunny Leone’s tweet.

After college authorities understood what was happening, Asutosh College revised the list with Sunny’s name omitted.