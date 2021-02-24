Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: NMMC postpones cyclothon amid rising COVID-19 cases

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has postponed the "Navi Mumbai Cyclothon 2021" scheduled on February 28 due to sudden rise in COVID cases. Now, the Sports and Cultural department of NMMC has not given any new currently.

As part of the “My Earth” campaign, the NMMC had decided to organize "Navi Mumbai Cyclothon 2021" on February 21 to create awareness for the protection and conservation of the environment and to emphasize public participation. However, due to some reasons, it was postponed to February 28.

However, during February, the city saw a rise of around 36% so far. The number of active cases under the NMMC jurisdiction was 797 on February 1. However, by February 24, the number of active cases reached 1019, a rise of 36 percent.

So far in February, around 70 to 100 positive cases are being reported each day. The number of active cases of COVID-19 had come down below 800 by the end of January which again crossed 1000.

While under the mission begin, a number of services are opening and even common people have been allowed in the local train with time restrictions, more people are not stepping out of their homes. This has resulted in a slight rise in the active cases in the city.