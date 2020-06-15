Mumbai

Updated on

Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: List of containment zones in Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Airoli and Digha put by NMMC on June 15, 2020

By FPJ Web Desk

Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: List of containment zones in Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Airoli and Digha put by NMMC on June 15, 2020
Photo Credit: ANI

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 3,390 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths, taking the overall case count to 1,07,958 and the number of fatalities to 3,950.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai witnessed a spike in cornavirus. The satellite city reported 169 new cases, taking its tally to 3,903. The death toll surged to 118, after four new deaths were reported.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed that 1,395 COVID-19 cases and 79 deaths reported in Mumbai on Sunday. "The total number of cases in the city is now at 58135, including 28,959 active cases, 26,986 recovered/discharged and 2,190 deaths," BMC said.

Here is the full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Airoli and Digha:

1) Karave Gaon

2) Sec-14, Diwalegaon

3) Shirwane Gaon

4) Sec-23, Juipada gaon, Juinagar

5) Gandhinagar MIDC Nerul

6) Sarsole Sec-6

7) Shivaji Nagar, Nerul

8) Sec-14, Plot no 253, Kukshet

9) Sec 20 C Tukaram Bhagat building, Nerul

10) Indiranagar

11) Sec-21 Turbhe,

12) Sec-22, Turbhe

13) Hanuman Nagar Turbhe

14) Drum Galli, Turbhe Store

15) Sec-20, Turbhe

16) Ambedkar Nagar, Indiranagar

17) Ashtvinayak Chawl, Room no 553, Pawne gaon

18) Saideep Soc, Plot no-159/160, Sec-19, Koperkhairan

19) Panchashil nagar Katkaripada Rabada

20) Airoli gaon

23) Panchsheel Nagar, Near Baudh Vihar Katkaripada Near Kranti Chawk, Rabale

24) Digha, Namdev Wadi

25) Bindu Madhavnagar, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar Digha

(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in