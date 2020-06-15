Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: List of containment zones in Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Airoli and Digha put by NMMC on June 15, 2020

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 3,390 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths, taking the overall case count to 1,07,958 and the number of fatalities to 3,950.
Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai witnessed a spike in cornavirus. The satellite city reported 169 new cases, taking its tally to 3,903. The death toll surged to 118, after four new deaths were reported.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed that 1,395 COVID-19 cases and 79 deaths reported in Mumbai on Sunday. "The total number of cases in the city is now at 58135, including 28,959 active cases, 26,986 recovered/discharged and 2,190 deaths," BMC said.
Here is the full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Airoli and Digha:
1) Karave Gaon
2) Sec-14, Diwalegaon
3) Shirwane Gaon
4) Sec-23, Juipada gaon, Juinagar
5) Gandhinagar MIDC Nerul
6) Sarsole Sec-6
7) Shivaji Nagar, Nerul
8) Sec-14, Plot no 253, Kukshet
9) Sec 20 C Tukaram Bhagat building, Nerul
10) Indiranagar
11) Sec-21 Turbhe,
12) Sec-22, Turbhe
13) Hanuman Nagar Turbhe
14) Drum Galli, Turbhe Store
15) Sec-20, Turbhe
16) Ambedkar Nagar, Indiranagar
17) Ashtvinayak Chawl, Room no 553, Pawne gaon
18) Saideep Soc, Plot no-159/160, Sec-19, Koperkhairan
19) Panchashil nagar Katkaripada Rabada
20) Airoli gaon
23) Panchsheel Nagar, Near Baudh Vihar Katkaripada Near Kranti Chawk, Rabale
24) Digha, Namdev Wadi
25) Bindu Madhavnagar, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar Digha
