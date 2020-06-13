Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: List of containment zones in Vashi, Sanpada, Belapur, Nerul and Kharghar put by NMMC on June 13, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai rose to 55,357 on Friday with 1,372 new patients detected, while death toll reached 2,042 with 90 patients dying, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release.

943 patients were discharged from the hospitals, thus the number of recovered coronavirus patients in the country's financial capital increased to 25,152, it said.

Meanwhile, Navi Mumbai recorded 129 Covid-19 new cases, taking its tally to 3,543. Two deaths were reported on Friday while 126 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals.