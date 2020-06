Coronavirus in Thane: List of COVID-19 containment zones in Thane city, Kalwa, Diva and Mumbra issued by TMC as of June 13

Maharashtra on Friday touched 101,141 Covid-19 cases - higher than Canada's 97,500, standing 17th on the world Corona dashboard - while Mumbai's deaths crossed the 2,000 mark to reach 2,044.

Maharashtra on Friday notched another 3-digit toll - 127 Covid-19 deaths - but down by 25 from Thursday's record high of 152, and marked its second highest new cases of 3,493, down from Thursday's highest of 3,607.

Meanwhile, Thane as reported over 16,000 Covid-19 cases so far. More than 400 people have succumbed to death here.