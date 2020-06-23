Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: List of containment zones in Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Airoli, and Digha put by NMMC on June 23

Navi Mumbai on Sunday recorded 120 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 4,961 cases. Four deaths were also reported on Friday, taking the toll to 168.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported 3,721 new COVID-19 cases and added 113 deaths as part of data updation, including 20 in Mumbai, taking the cumulative case count to 1,35,796 and fatalities to 6,283.

Mumbai has so far recorded 67,586 COVID-19 cases, of which 34,121 patients recovered and were discharged. The death toll in the megapolis stood at 3,737 while eight fatalities were reported as non-COVID-19. Mumbai now has 29,720 active cases.