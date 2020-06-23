Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: List of containment zones in Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Airoli, and Digha put by NMMC on June 23

Navi Mumbai on Sunday recorded 120 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 4,961 cases. Four deaths were also reported on Friday, taking the toll to 168.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported 3,721 new COVID-19 cases and added 113 deaths as part of data updation, including 20 in Mumbai, taking the cumulative case count to 1,35,796 and fatalities to 6,283.
Mumbai has so far recorded 67,586 COVID-19 cases, of which 34,121 patients recovered and were discharged. The death toll in the megapolis stood at 3,737 while eight fatalities were reported as non-COVID-19. Mumbai now has 29,720 active cases.
Here is the full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Airoli and Digha:
1) Karave Gaon
2) Sec-14, Diwalegaon
3) Shirwane Gaon
4) Sec-23, Juipada gaon, Juinagar
5) Gandhinagar MIDC Nerul
6) Sarsole Sec-6
7) Shivaji Nagar, Nerul
8) Sec-14, Plot no 253, Kukshet
9) Sec 20 C Tukaram Bhagat building, Nerul
10) Indiranagar
11) Sec-21 Turbhe,
12) Sec-22, Turbhe
13) Hanuman Nagar Turbhe
14) Drum Galli, Turbhe Store
15) Sec-20, Turbhe
16) Amedkar Nagar, Indiranagar
17) Ashtvinayak Chawl, Room no 553, Pawne gaon
18) Saideep Soc, Plot no-159/160, Sec-19, Koperkhairan
19) Panchashil nagar Katkaripada Rabada
20) Airoli gaon
21) Panchsheel Nagar, Near Baudh Vihar Katkaripada Near Kranti Chawk, Rabale
22) Digha, Namdev Wadi
23) Bindu Madhavnagar, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar Digha
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)