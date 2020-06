Coronavirus in Thane: List of COVID-19 containment zones in Thane city, Kalwa, Diva and Mumbra issued by TMC as of June 23

With the addition of as many as 979 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the tally in Thane district went up to 22,567, the local administration said. Also, 26 more people died due to COVID-19, five of them in Thane city, taking the toll in the district to 771, the administration said, citing its daily health report.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported 3,721 new COVID-19 cases and added 113 deaths as part of data updation, including 20 in Mumbai, taking the cumulative case count to 1,35,796 and fatalities to 6,283.

The fatalities came down by 39 from Sunday's 101 - and a sharp fall of 116 from the previous peak of 178 fatalities recorded on June 15. With this, the state death toll climbed to 6,232, (though the state government pegged it at 6,283) and total cases shot up to 135,796 till date, both being the highest in the country.