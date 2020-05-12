Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 hotspots under Panvel Municipal Corporation including Kamothe, Kharghar, New Panvel, Kalamboli

On Monday, Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) recorded the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 24 new cases. The total tally reached 189 on Tuesday.

Here is the full list of containment zones under Panvel Municipal Coroporation:

Panvel:

1. Panvel Niki Tower, Vishrali naka

2. Panvel Channel Eligence, Paradise Takka

3. Panvel Takka Gaon, Near Marathi School House-1647

4. Panvel Tulsi lili Co.op. Ho.Lim Kalundre

5. Panvel Line Ali, Nilakant Darshan CHS

6. Panvel Slum soc. Naka, Near Suruchi hotel

7. Panvel Near Orion Mall, Dev Gaurav CHS

8. Room No. 203 Panvel MG Road Tapal Naka

Kamothe:

9. Kamothe Sector 10, B/5345, Plot no 13, Sahyadri CHS, Vikram Satyam Platinum CHS, Sai Pratima CHS

10. Kamothe Sector 19, Shikhar Complex

11. Kamothe Sector 22, Haware Nirmiti Building

12. Kamothe Sector 5, Maruti Tower

13. Kamothe Sector 34, Hari Niwas, Ravi Ratan Corner, Om Sai Dar Mansarovar Complex

14. Kamothe Sector 9, Pushpaganga CHS, Sai Prathana CHS

15. Kamothe Sector 15, Krishna Recidency

16. Kamothe Sector 11, Shiv Krupa CHS, Anand Krupa CHS, Kunj Recidency, Krishna Apartment

17. Kamothe Sector 36, Siddhivinayak, Krishna Apartment

18. Kamothe Sector 16, Indra Mahal CHS

19. Kamothe Sector 8, Pushpak Ganga CHS

20. Kamothe Sector 7, Aditya Complex

21. Kamothe Sector 20, Siddhivinayak Complex

22. Kamothe Sector 21, Sai Rachana, Royal Height Building, Gauri Shankar

23. Kamothe Sector 12, Sai Dham, Plot no 73

24. Kamothe Sector 6, Sarita Sangam Apartment

Kharghar:

25. Kharghar Sector 15, C-09, RN.11, gharkul Chs

26. Kharghar Sector 05, Adhiraj Aqua, B-601

27. Kharghar Sector 14, L-488 Raghunath Vihar

28. Kharghar Sector 19, Dev Darshan Complex P. No-23/24 R. No. - C/103 Sec. 19

29. Kharghar Ghot post Koyanavale

30. Kharghar Sector 20, Flat No 801, Om srushti Apt, plot no.51 A, Opp ramseth Thakur public School

31. Kharghar Sector 21, A-1904, Chaturbhuj CHS, Plot No.61-62, Near Shilp Chowk

32. Kharghar At Sec 4, Nikunj CHS Plot no.14, Kharghar Opp Yerla Medica, c/o Fouzi, Raigad, Maharashtra.

33. Kharghar Sector 12 Omkareshwar CHS Room No 304

34. Kharghar Sector 35, B 501, Jaynai, Plot 51, Ove

35. Kharghar Sector 36, E 15 & E 19 Building Swapnapurti CHS

36. HOUSE NO 372, PANDURANG NIWAS, BEHIND LAXMI NARAYAN MANDIR, TALOJA, RAIGAD NEW PANVEL

New Panvel:

37. New Panvel Sector 13, Plot no 22 CIDCO

38. New Panvel Sector 13,A TYPE 71/3, Kaveri CHS 2nd Floor, Near BSNL office

39. New Panvel Sector 14.12.0/8

40. New Panvel Sector 6. 202 Marvals, Group riti saya, New panvel

41. New Panvel Sector 6, Room No.4-Sushmit Society Plot No.B/43 National Complex

42. New Panvel Sector 4, Pushp Mala cooperative society Room no 204 plot no 80/83

43. New Panvel Sector 9, Mahaveer Villa, Plot No 102

44. New panvel Aro Tower, A wing Room No. 103

45. New Panvel Sector 8, Khanda Colony, H/7, Garden View CHS, Room no.2

46. New Panvel Sector 17, Khanda Colony, More Hospital Building

Kalamboli:

47. Kalamboli Sector 4, CISF Camp Plot no 14.

48. Kalamboli Sector 4, plot no 26, Sai Nagar, A wing

49. Kalamboli Navade, Khiduk Pada Vitthal Mandir

50. Kalamboli LIG Complex, f/60

51. Kalamboli Sector 4, Plot no 7. Gokuldham. A wing

52. Kalamboli Sector 2 E, Ex Service Men CHS, Room No. 401. Building