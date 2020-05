Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones in Vashi, Belapur, Nerul, Airoli and Turbhe released by NMMC as of May 25

With a big spike of 3,041 new COVID-19 cases being reported from across the state, Maharashtra's COVID-19 count crossed the 50 thousand mark on Sunday. Out of the total 50,231 confirmed cases, 33,988 are active.

he number of COVID-19 cases in Thane rose to 5,387 after 309 more people tested positive for the disease in the Maharashtra district on Saturday.In KDMC, the number of cases detected on Sunday was 46, while it was 85 in Navi Mumbai. The number of deaths in the district stood at 172. The cases in TMC are 2018, KDMC 773, MBMC 499, NMMC 1646.