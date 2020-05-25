Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 containment zones under Panvel Municipal Corporation including Kamothe, Kharghar, New Panvel, Kalamboli as of May 25

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 50,000-mark on Sunday on account of 3,041 new detections, the highest in the single day, a Health official said.

The overall death toll in the state has gone up by 58, including 39 from Mumbai, to 1,635, the official said.

The number of the COVID-19 cases detected in the state now stands at 50,231 while that of active cases at 33,988. The number of the recovered patients rose by 1,196 in the day to 14,600, he said.

Sunday was the eighth consecutive day when the state reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases, he said.

The worst-hit Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes Mumbai and surrounding satellite towns, has reported 38,585 cases and 1,110 deaths so far.