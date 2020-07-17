Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: As city crosses 10,000 COVID-19 cases, NMMC begins rapid antigen testing

After Navi Mumbai crossed 10,000 figure mark of COVID-19 patients, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) from Thursday began rapid antigen testing.

According to a report by Mid-Day, the rapid antigen testing kicked off at a dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Vashi. The NMMC will soon conduct the rapid antigen testing in Vashi, Nerul, and Airoli.

Earlier this week Abhijit Bangar was appointed as the new Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) commissioner. After taking charge as NMMC chief, he proposed a three-way approach to contain the spread of virus. He said the NMMC will modify certain strategies to tackle the pandemic.

"Our main focus will be on reducing the fatality rate and breaking the chain of transmission," Bangar had told reporters. He said the issue of availability of beds, oxygen supply, and ventilators will be addressed on priority. Bangar said government testing facilities will be augmented and contacts of patients will be tracked aggressively. Meanwhile, on July 16, Navi Mumbai recorded 273 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 10,546.