Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: As cases rise, NMMC extends lockdown till July 19

Earlier last month, NMMC and PMC had said that lockdown will be re-imposed in Navi Mumbai for 10 days. Both the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), as well as the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), have decided to re-impose lockdown in its jurisdiction for 10 days starting from July 3 night.

While only essential services will be allowed under the PMC jurisdiction, the NMMC will also allow APMC, TBIA, and MIDC to function as usual.

After the state government empowered the collectors and municipal commissioners to impose local restrictions if cases rose, the civic body had explored the option of re-imposing lockdown along the lines of the Thane Municipal Corporation and Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) where a 10-day total lockdown has been re-imposed.

Early this week, the civic body had re-imposed lockdown in 12 containment zones where cases were quite high. However, from 9 pm on July 3, the whole city will be under the lockdown. The number of positive cases has reached 6,823 with 3,834 active cases.

As per the order issued by the civic body, the lockdown will be re-imposed from 9 pm on July 3 and it will end at 12pm on July 13.

Similarly, the PMC has re-imposed the lockdown following a sharp rise in positive cases. According to civic officials, political parties as well as social organizations have demanded the lockdown.

“After relaxations under Mission Begin Again, citizens were seen violating basic norms and roaming without masks. We noticed that people are not following norms like social distancing and wearing of masks in public places,” said a senior civic official.

He added that the number of positive cases has crossed 2200. “Keeping all these factors in mind, we have decided to re-impose the lockdown,” said the official.

The civic body has also ordered that only one person can step out of the home to buy essentials.

“We have fined more than 200 people for not wearing masks, closed the wholesale market, and also sealed shops for not maintaining social distancing,” said the official. He added that if required, more restrictions would be imposed.