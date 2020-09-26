Mumbai

Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Area-wise list of new COVID-19 cases in Belapur, Digha, Vashi and Nerul as of Sept 26 as released by NMMC

COVID-19 tally of the NMMC has crossed 35,000 mark today.

As per the official update by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued on September 26, the coronavirus tally of Navi Mumbai has reached to 35,205 as 309 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported within the limits of NMMC.

Moreover, six more deaths were reported, taking the number of fatalities to 731. 359 patients fully recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of active cases to 3,495.

Notably, 30,979 patients have successfully beaten the virus so far, taking up the recovery rate to 88 percent. Reports of 448 patients are pending as of now.

Area wise New COVID-19 cases:

Belapur 71

Nerul 71

Vashi 34

Turbhe 40

Koparkhairane 32

Ghansoli 23

Airoli 37

Digha 01

Total 397

