Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Area-wise list of cases in Vashi, Belapur, Airoli, etc on Sept 12 as released by NMMC

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation said on Tuesday that as of September 12, it has recorded a total of 30295 positive cases. At the same time, six more people passed away, pushing the death toll to 656.


The body said that thus far it had conducted:

Total number of RT-PCR tests: 62148

Total number of Rapid Antigen tests conducted today: 1413

Total number of Rapid Antigen tests conducted so far: 95867

Total number of COVID-19 tests conducted:: 158015

Breakdown:

People tested positive today: 381

Total number of positive cases: 30295

Total number of negative cases: 38371

Reports awaited: 909

Total deaths: 656

Meanwhile, the area-wise breakdown of recoveries:

Belapur - 51

Nerul - 81

Vashi - 51

Turbhe - 62

Koperkhairne - 45

Ghansoli - 39

Airoli - 30

Diva - 0

Total - 359

Total new cases as of September 8:

Belapur - 67

Nerul - 56

Vashi - 41

Turbhe - 59

Koperkhairne - 48

Ghansoli - 33

Airoli - 70

Diva - 07

Total - 381

