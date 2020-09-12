Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Area-wise list of cases in Vashi, Belapur, Airoli, etc on Sept 12 as released by NMMC

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation said on Tuesday that as of September 12, it has recorded a total of 30295 positive cases. At the same time, six more people passed away, pushing the death toll to 656.
The body said that thus far it had conducted:
Total number of RT-PCR tests: 62148
Total number of Rapid Antigen tests conducted today: 1413
Total number of Rapid Antigen tests conducted so far: 95867
Total number of COVID-19 tests conducted:: 158015
Breakdown:
People tested positive today: 381
Total number of positive cases: 30295
Total number of negative cases: 38371
Reports awaited: 909
Total deaths: 656
Meanwhile, the area-wise breakdown of recoveries:
Belapur - 51
Nerul - 81
Vashi - 51
Turbhe - 62
Koperkhairne - 45
Ghansoli - 39
Airoli - 30
Diva - 0
Total - 359
Total new cases as of September 8:
Belapur - 67
Nerul - 56
Vashi - 41
Turbhe - 59
Koperkhairne - 48
Ghansoli - 33
Airoli - 70
Diva - 07
Total - 381
