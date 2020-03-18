Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: 5 latest updates on COVID-19 from satellite city

Maharashtra is India's worst-hit state with thenumber of coronavirus positive cases reaching 42. A Covid-19 patient died in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Here are latest updates on coronavirus from Navi Mumbai:

1. On Tuesday, 11 sportspersons from Raigad are quarantined at Gram Vikas Bhavan at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai for suspected exposure to coronavirus, despite testing negative in the initial swab test. They had returned from Dubai after winning a tournament in Sharjah.

2. Eleven suspected coronavirus patients, who ran away from the government hospital in Navi Mumbai, were traced by authorities and police on Monday. They had escaped the hospital on Sunday.

3. All safaris in tiger reserves in in Maharashtra were suspended on Monday till March 31. As per the circular, all tiger reserves, national parks, aqua parks and creek flamingo safari in Navi Mumbai will remain shut.

4. The supply of essential commodities is likely to affect in days to come as the Mumbai agriculture produce market committee (APMC) located in Vashi has decided to close the market for two days during the week, to sterilize the market premises. There are five markets in APMC Vashi, and different markets will be closed on different days in a week.

5. All shops in Palghar district including beer, wine, country-made liquor to remain closed till March 31. Only essential services such as grocery, milk shops, fruits and vegetables, medical stores to remain open.