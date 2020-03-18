Coronavirus in Pune: 10 latest updates on COVID-19 from Pune and Pimpri-Chincwad

2. The Pune Police have seized a stock of substandard sanitizer worth Rs 27 lakh and arrested six persons on Tuesday. During the investigation, the role of four others came to light, and all of them were arrested under the relevant sections of the IPC and the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

3. The Pune administration on Tuesday said that all passengers landing at the Pune airport from foreign destinations will be put in hospital quarantine for 24 hours irrespective of whether they have any symptoms of coronavirus or no.

4. On Tuesday, Restaurant and Hoteliers Association (RHA) declared that all restaurants and bars in Pune will be shut for the next three days till 20 March to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

5. The Pune police on Tuesday appealed to owners of shops, eateries and bars in Pune to remain shut as a social distancing measure to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak.

6. On Tuesday, the Federation Of Pune Trade Association (FTAP) has decided to close the markets in the city for next three days to slow coronavirus outbreak.

7. The Pune administration on Tuesday decided to close down Shaniwar Wada Fort for the public after multiple cases of cornonavirus were reported from Maharashtra.

8. Amid coronavirus outbreak, the Pune Municipal Corporation formed 130 teams to carry out house surveys in the city to contain the novel coronavirus outbreak. The civic body teams will visit areas where the city's Covid-19 patients hail from and residents will be screened for symptoms.

9. On Monday, Pune police Monday invoked a section of Maharashtra Police Act and imposed restrictions on tour operators to arrange trips within and outside India. Invoking Section 68 of Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, it is now mandatory for tours and travel operators, hotel and lodge owners to maintain a separate register of their patrons including Indian citizens and foreign nationals who had foreign travel history and made it compulsory to inform the authorities if they found such passengers.

10. Amid coronavirus outbreak, Dagdusheth Halwai Temple in Pune has temporarily closed for devotees till further orders.

(Inputs from Agencies)