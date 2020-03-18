Latest coronavirus update: Pune hotels to remain closed for three days

This is important after the police had to literally nab few such patients, who left the quarantine facility in Navi Mumbai and Pune.

The administration has stepped up arrangement for the quarantine of 550 patients. These steps were announced by the Pune divisional commissioner Dr Deepak Mhaisekar, as there are 17 coronavirus positive detected patients in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.

The administration is concerned over local transmission of the virus and, therefore, wants citizens to strictly adhere to the do's and don'ts to curb its spread.

Further, the administration has decided that non government offices will be shut for a week. Mhaisekar, however, clarified that the government offices will function normally. The offices engaged in essential services will function.

Meanwhile, Pune crime branch has seized duplicate sanitisers worth Rs 27 lakh and have arrested six persons. The court has granted them four days police custody.

In a bid to discourage the gathering of people amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Pune hotel and restaurant association has decided to close down for three days beginning on March 18.

Further, the Pune administration, on Tuesday, took a slew of decisions, which includes the stoppage of the issuance of vehicle licenses at regional transport offices as well as the Aadhar card at various centres until March 31. The administration has asked vehicle operators to renew licenses online to avoid going to the regional transport offices.

The administration will take stern action if quarantine coronavirus patients breach the treatment protocol or run away. The action will be initiated as per the provisions of the Epidemic Act, 1897.

