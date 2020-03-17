Coronavirus Update in Madhya Pradesh: Malls, marriage gardens, sanctum-sanctorum of temples closed from today in Indore

Indore: In a slew of measures aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus - COVID-19, Divisional Commissioner Akash Tripathi on Tuesday announced closure of malls, public gardens, sanctum-sanctorum of prominent temples, marriage gardens, coaching classes and hostels from Wednesday till March 31.

Chappan Dukan and Sarafa night food market which are well known street food destinations in the city will be closed on weekends.

Tripathi was talking to the media after presiding over a meeting of officials of state and central government on Tuesday.

Tripathi said that public parks like Meghdoot and Regional Park, coaching institutes, schools, colleges, libraries, gyms, water parks, amusement parks, music institutes, marriage halls, pubs, and discotheques will be closed from Wednesday till March 31. He said Chappan Dukan and Sarafa night food market would remain open on weekdays. While entry into sanctum-sanctorum of temples have been banned, people will be able to do ‘darshan’ from a permissible distance.

Orders will be enforced under section 144

He said that Brilliant Convention Center and other auditoriums will also be closed till further orders. The district administration will enforce the closure of these public places by issuing orders under Section 144 of CrPC by Tuesday evening, Tripathi said.

Passengers of Maharashtra, Karnataka screened

Regarding railway passengers coming from other states, Tripathi said that the thermal screening of railway passengers particularly those coming from Karnataka and Maharashtra will be done.

Disinfecting trains

Earlier, Tripathi directed various departments to make concerted efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He instructed railway officials to ensure that trains coming to Indore and leaving Indore are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. There are about 900 train coaches that have to be cleaned every day, railway officials informed.

The meeting was attended by Collector Lokesh Kumar Jatav, Dean of MGM Medical College, Dr Jyoti Bindal, Superintendent of MY Hospital, Dr PS Thakur, Deputy Commissioner Revenue Sapna Soulanki, Airport Director Aryama Sanyal along with officials of Municipal Corporation, Railways, Health, Higher Education, Women Child Development, Education, Transport etc. were present.

Waiting for orders: Chhabra

Pintu Chhabra, owner of C21 Mall, informed on Tuesday evening that he is yet to receive orders to closure of malls, but added that the moment he gets orders from the administration, the mall will be closed to public.