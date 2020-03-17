Temples hold up torch in fight against coronavirus: Shirdi's Sai Baba and Pune's Dagdusheth temples shut for devotees

Pune's famous Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple will also be closed from Tuesday amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have decided to close the temple for few days on the background of positive cases of COVID-19 being reported in the city. A notice has been placed at the temple premises to inform the devotees,” Ashok Godse , president, Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple Trust told HT.

Earlier on Monday, Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple, Osmanabad's Tuljabhavani Temple and the world-famous Ajanta and Ellora caves in Aurangabad have also been shut.

"Thousands and lakhs of people come to the Siddhivinayak Temple to pay respect. In the current situation, it is our responsibility to deal with the crisis. Hence, the trust has decided that the temple will be closed for worship till further notice," said Siddhivinayak Temple trust's chairman Adesh Bandekar.