Coronavirus Update in Maharashtra: Siddhivinayak, Tuljabhavani temples shut for devotees; Ajanta and Elora caves also closed

Taking cognisance of the fact that Maharashtra has reported the most number of coronavirus positive cases in the country, authorities in the state have decided to shut down the Siddhivinayak and Tuljabhavani temples for devotees. Also, the Ajanta and Elora caves will be closed for tourists.

The Siddhivinayak Temple, one of the most visited shrines in Mumbai, will remain closed for devotees till further notice in view of the coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra, it was announced on Monday.

The Tuljabhavani Temple, another popular shrine in Maharashtra located in Osmanabad district, will remain shut for devotees from March 17 to 31, an official told.

The world-famous Ajanta and Ellora caves near Aurangabad, will also remain closed in view of the coronavirus situation in the state, officials said.

The decision comes in the backdrop of the Maharashtra government appealing to people to avoid crowding and mass gatherings as part of measures to prevent spread of the viral infection.