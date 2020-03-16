India

Coronavirus Update in India: MEA issues helplines for COVID-19 Control Centre

By FPJ Web Desk

MEA has also shared a fax number and an email address.

ANI Photo

The coronavirus pandemic which broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has claimed a total of 6,665 people so far.

In India, two have died and a total of 114 people have been tested positive for coronavirus, including 17 foreign nationals.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday issued the helpline numbers for COVID-19 Control Centre. The Ministry also announced a fax number along with an email address.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, the helpline numbers for COVID-19 Control Centre are +91- 11- 23012113 , +91- 11- 23014104 and +91- 11- 23017905.

The fax number is +91- 011- 23018158 and the email address is covid19@mea.gov.in.

Earlier, the government had shared a list of helpline numbers for all the states and union territories across the country.

Here are state-wise helpline numbers in case of emergency:

1. Andhra Pradesh - 0866-2410978

2. Arunachal Pradesh - 9436055743

3. Assam - 6913347770

4. Bihar - 104

5. Chhattisgarh - 077122-35091

6. Goa - 104

7. Gujarat - 104

8. Haryana - 8558893911

9. Himachal Pradesh - 104

10. Jharkhand - 104

11. Karnataka - 104

12. Kerala - 0471-2552056

13. Madhya Pradesh - 0755-2527177

14. Maharashtra - 020-26127394

15. Manipur- 3852411688

16. Meghalaya - 108

17. Mizoram - 102

18. Nagaland - 7005539653

19. Odisha - 9439994859

20. Punjab - 104

21. Rajasthan - 0141-2225624

22. Sikkim - 104

23. Tamil Nadu - 044-29510500

24. Telangana - 104

25. Tripura - 0381-2315879

26. Uttarakhand - 104

27. Uttar Pradesh - 18001805145

28. West Bengal - 3323412600

29. Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 03192-232102

30. Chandigarh - 9779558282

31. Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu - 104

32. Delhi - 011-22307145

33. Jammu - 01912520982

34. Kashmir - 01942440283

35. Ladakh - 09182256462

36. Lakshadweep - 104

37. Puducherry - 104

The central helpline number is 011-23978046.

