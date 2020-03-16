Coronavirus Update in India: MEA issues helplines for COVID-19 Control Centre

The coronavirus pandemic which broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has claimed a total of 6,665 people so far.
In India, two have died and a total of 114 people have been tested positive for coronavirus, including 17 foreign nationals.
The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday issued the helpline numbers for COVID-19 Control Centre. The Ministry also announced a fax number along with an email address.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, the helpline numbers for COVID-19 Control Centre are +91- 11- 23012113 , +91- 11- 23014104 and +91- 11- 23017905.
The fax number is +91- 011- 23018158 and the email address is covid19@mea.gov.in.
Earlier, the government had shared a list of helpline numbers for all the states and union territories across the country.
Here are state-wise helpline numbers in case of emergency:
1. Andhra Pradesh - 0866-2410978
2. Arunachal Pradesh - 9436055743
3. Assam - 6913347770
4. Bihar - 104
5. Chhattisgarh - 077122-35091
6. Goa - 104
7. Gujarat - 104
8. Haryana - 8558893911
9. Himachal Pradesh - 104
10. Jharkhand - 104
11. Karnataka - 104
12. Kerala - 0471-2552056
13. Madhya Pradesh - 0755-2527177
14. Maharashtra - 020-26127394
15. Manipur- 3852411688
16. Meghalaya - 108
17. Mizoram - 102
18. Nagaland - 7005539653
19. Odisha - 9439994859
20. Punjab - 104
21. Rajasthan - 0141-2225624
22. Sikkim - 104
23. Tamil Nadu - 044-29510500
24. Telangana - 104
25. Tripura - 0381-2315879
26. Uttarakhand - 104
27. Uttar Pradesh - 18001805145
28. West Bengal - 3323412600
29. Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 03192-232102
30. Chandigarh - 9779558282
31. Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu - 104
32. Delhi - 011-22307145
33. Jammu - 01912520982
34. Kashmir - 01942440283
35. Ladakh - 09182256462
36. Lakshadweep - 104
37. Puducherry - 104
The central helpline number is 011-23978046.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)