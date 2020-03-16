Coronavirus Update in India: MEA issues helplines for COVID-19 Control Centre

The coronavirus pandemic which broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has claimed a total of 6,665 people so far.

In India, two have died and a total of 114 people have been tested positive for coronavirus, including 17 foreign nationals.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday issued the helpline numbers for COVID-19 Control Centre. The Ministry also announced a fax number along with an email address.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, the helpline numbers for COVID-19 Control Centre are +91- 11- 23012113 , +91- 11- 23014104 and +91- 11- 23017905.

The fax number is +91- 011- 23018158 and the email address is covid19@mea.gov.in.