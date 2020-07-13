Mumbai

Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC on July 13

A total of 1,174 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mumbai in the last 24 hours, as per latest information provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 93,894 including 22,939 active cases. While 65,622 patients were discharged so far, and 5,332 deaths took place.

Here are the details of ward wise cases in Mumbai till July 12. The update is provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on July 13:

BMC has also issued the average of ward wise growth rate for the last seven days till July 12. Check out the growth rate for your ward here:

