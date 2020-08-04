Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC on August 4

The COVID-19 count in Maharashtra mounted to 4,57,956 on Tuesday with the addition of 7,760 new cases, which is the lowest single-day rise since July 30, while 300 people died in the day, including 56 in Mumbai, state Health department said.

The cumulative death toll in the state now stands at 16,142.

Significantly, as many as 12,326 patients were discharged in the day, which is one of the highest such numbers in a day, raising the count of recovered cases to 2,99,356, a health official said.

The number of active cases in the state, which has so far conducted 23,52,047 tests, now stands at 1,42,151.

"Since July 30, the number of COVID-19 patients has been on a decline. At 11,147, the state had seen one of the highest single-day rise in the cases on July 30. On July 31, the state reported 10,320 cases.

"The decline in new cases continued further on August 1 (9,601 cases), August 2 (9,509 cases) and Aug 3 (8,968 cases)," the health department said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 709 new cases in the day, taking the total count to 1,18,115. With 56 deaths, the fatality count rose to 6,549, it said.

A total of 1,296 cases were reported from the limits of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), raising the count to 63,854.

The case count in Pune mounted by 29 to 1,575 and in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad by 17 to 431, the health official said.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai city and suburbs, added 2,026 cases in the day, raising the total count to 2,51,137.

The MMR became the only region in the state to breach the 1 lakh-mark of fatalities on Tuesday. With 118 deaths, the overall death toll in MMR went up to 1,00,88.

BMC has issued ward-wise breakdown of positive cases as of August 3.