Mumbai Rains: 15-year-old standing near Hanuman Temple electrocuted

Thane: A 15-year-old boy died after getting electrocuted, from the electric pole in Thane, during the morning hours on Tuesday.

According to a police official, the incident happened when the victim accidentally came in contact with the electric pole.

"Rakib Ashapuram Mandal, 15, is the name of the victim, who was standing near the Hanuman temple, in Ovla area of Thane, accidentally touched the electric pole and fell into rainwater collected on the street. The locals and passers-by, alerted the police officer after witnessing the incident," said an official from RDMC, Thane.

"Mandal died on the spot and his body was taken to Thane's Civil hospital for postmortem," informed a RDMC official from Thane.

"The incident was reported at around 8:30 am. The case has been registered as accidental death report, at Kasarwadavli police station, in Thane. Mandal was the resident of Vivek Seth Chawl, located in Ovla, Ghodbunder road area of Thane," said an official from Kasarwadavli police station.

According to the police official, the incident would have occurred due to the heavy showers, experienced since last night in Thane.