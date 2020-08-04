Mumbai Rains: Same old story as water-logging, traffic jams and landslides sink Maximum City

Incessant rains since Monday night resulted in a chaotic traffic snarl on the Western Express Highway (WEH) after a landslide incident between Kandivali and Malad amid peak office hours.
The traffic was severely affected which eventually stopped the vehicular traffic on the southbound WEH and was diverted on the northbound with a contra lane, said officials.
The landslide occurred around 7 am near Ali Yavar Jung Marg at Malad on the WEH, amid peak office hours. The incident was immediately reported to the fire brigade officials, who reached the spot.
No casualty was reported, however, the vehicular movement from the area towards south Mumbai was disrupted. In a bid to clear the debris, the vehicular movement was diverted on the north arm of the WEH, which eventually led to bottleneck traffic on the stretch, said sources.
The regular commuters and those involved in emergency services were severely delayed as authorities closed some portion of the road for clearing the debris. Officials and police personnel were at the spot and efforts to remove the debris were underway.
A motorist, who was on his way to work and was informed of the landslide, took the SV Road to make his way to commute and claimed that the vehicular movement there was far better than the WEH.
Rains have also led to traffic diversion at various locations due to waterlogging, leading to the closure of a few roads for vehicular movement including Hindmata Flyover, Andheri Subway, Malad Subway, Milan Subway, King Circle, Shindewadi & Dadar TT.
