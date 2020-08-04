Mumbai Rains: Same old story as water-logging, traffic jams and landslides sink Maximum City

Incessant rains since Monday night resulted in a chaotic traffic snarl on the Western Express Highway (WEH) after a landslide incident between Kandivali and Malad amid peak office hours.

The traffic was severely affected which eventually stopped the vehicular traffic on the southbound WEH and was diverted on the northbound with a contra lane, said officials.

The landslide occurred around 7 am near Ali Yavar Jung Marg at Malad on the WEH, amid peak office hours. The incident was immediately reported to the fire brigade officials, who reached the spot.