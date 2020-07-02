Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC on July 2

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Thursday increased by 6,330 - a fresh single-day high - taking the count to 1,86,626, while 125 more patients succumbed to the infection, said a health official.

At 6,330, this was the highest-ever single day reporting of COVID-19 cases in the state and for the first time, the case figure went past the 6,000-mark, he said.

The state also reported deaths of 125 patients, taking the fatalities to 8,178, the official said.

Out of the 125 deaths, 110 occurred in the last 48 hours, while the remaining took place earlier than that but were not reported as COVID-19 fatalities, and were now added to the count, he said.

Also, a record number of 8,018 patients were discharged from hospitals in the state, taking the number of recoveries way past the 1-lakh mark to 1,01,172, the official said.

With this, the number of active patients in the state stood at 77,260.

