Coronavirus in Mumbai: Ward-wise breakdown of COVID-19 cases issued by BMC on July 2

A total of 1,554 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Mumbai on Thursday, as per information provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 80,262 including 24,882 active cases. While 50,694 patients were discharged so far, and 4,686 deaths took place.
Check out the cases in your ward here:
BMC has also issued the ward wise growth rate of new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. Check out the growth rate for your ward here:
Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Thursday increased by 6,330 - a fresh single-day high - taking the count to 1,86,626, while 125 more patients succumbed to the infection, said a health official.
At 6,330, this was the highest-ever single day reporting of COVID-19 cases in the state and for the first time, the case figure went past the 6,000-mark, he said.
The state also reported deaths of 125 patients, taking the fatalities to 8,178, the official said.
Out of the 125 deaths, 110 occurred in the last 48 hours, while the remaining took place earlier than that but were not reported as COVID-19 fatalities, and were now added to the count, he said.
Also, a record number of 8,018 patients were discharged from hospitals in the state, taking the number of recoveries way past the 1-lakh mark to 1,01,172, the official said.
With this, the number of active patients in the state stood at 77,260.
(With inputs from PTI)
