Coronavirus in Mumbai: tracks down 3, among at least 10, who came in contact with Kanika Kapoor

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has managed to track down three people in Mumbai who met Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor in the city last week, before she tested positive for coronavirus.

These three people were sent to Kasturba hospital on Monday, where they tested negative, civic officials told The Free Press Journal.

Civic officials said they have formed two special teams to track down around 10-12 people to check them for possible coronavirus symptoms. This was after they received information from officials in Lucknow that these people had meet Kapoor.

“We are in constant touch with officials from Lucknow to get an update. As per the information we have, she (Kapoor) met 10-12 people during her stay in Mumbai after she returned from London.

We have formed special teams to keep track of them. We managed to trace three people whom she met. Luckily all three persons tested negative,” additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani told The Free Press Journal.

Kakani, however, refused to divulge any further information about the three people. “We are still on the lookout for others who met her. Officials from Lucknow are helping us in this task.

We will not leave any stone unturned to reach out to the remaining people if there are any who met Kapoor,” the official said. Kapoor is based in Lucknow and landed in Mumbai from London on March 10. The following day, she travelled to Lucknow from Mumbai.