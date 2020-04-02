Coronavirus in Mumbai: Their four-legged customers get food delivered despite lockdown

Mumbai: While the lockdown may have changed the food habits of many for good or for worse, a pet cooked food delivery firm has ensured that their four-legged customers continue to have their delicious and nutritious food home-delivered as usual.

Pet Tiffin Services based in Bandra has its customers from South-Mumbai’s Churchgate all the way to the western suburbs of Juhu and Kandivali and Thane district.

Nida Qureshi, who is currently managing the firm which her brother Rehan started eight years ago says some of their customers are vegetarian and do not cook non-vegetarian food at home.

“Their companion animals were used to our food. So, they requested us not to stop the service,” she says, adding that both she and her brother are avid animal lovers and love feeding them. “We thought there may be risk involved, but we will see things as they come, but continue the service” Qureshi says.