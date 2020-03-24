Coronavirus in Mumbai: State worst hit with 97 virus-positive cases

Mumbai: A 68-year-old citizen of Philippines, who had tested positive for coronavirus before showing signs of recovery and testing negative, was declared dead at a private hospital in Mumbai late on Sunday night.

The Union Health Ministry, however, said it “is not a Covid-19 death”, and that the man had underlying kidney problems and died due to renal failure. Meanwhile, Maharashtra has recorded the largest single-day jump in coronavirus cases, with 23 new cases being reported in a 24-hour period.

The number of patients who have tested positive in Maharashtra has now mounted to 97. Of the new cases reported on Monday, 13 were in Mumbai, four in Sangli, three in Thane, and one each in Vasai, Pune and Satara.

Around 53 cases have been reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region till date, which has also seen the deaths of two patients who had tested positive for coronavirus. While 10 of the new cases are of people who are ‘close contacts’ of those who have tested positive for coronavirus earlier, the other seven are those with travel history to Sydney, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Nigeria or Peru.

The state government maintains that the increase is not due to community transmission of the disease. Speaking earlier in the day, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the new cases reported were either of patients who had travel history to other countries, or those who met friends or family members who had tested positive for coronavirus.