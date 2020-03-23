From crowded markets to empty roads -- coronavirus lockdown begins in India

With coronavirus cases crossing 400 on Monday, many parts of India have been put under a lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.
The country however presents several contrasts. From flocking in droves to shops to stock up before the lockdown to staying closeted at home -- different regions appeared to be responding differently to the news.
Take a look at some of the pictures:
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)