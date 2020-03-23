Photo

From crowded markets to empty roads -- coronavirus lockdown begins in India

By FPJ Web Desk

Photo: BL Soni

With coronavirus cases crossing 400 on Monday, many parts of India have been put under a lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

The country however presents several contrasts. From flocking in droves to shops to stock up before the lockdown to staying closeted at home -- different regions appeared to be responding differently to the news.

Take a look at some of the pictures:

Barricades are seen on Delhi-Ghaziabad border after lockdown, in New Delhi, Monday, March 23, 2020.
Photo: PTI
Locals buy vegetables before lockdown amid rising concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata, Monday, March 23, 2020.
Photo: PTI
The usually crowded Andheri Railway sattion in Mumbai remains completely empty amidst a rail shutdown.
Photo: BL Soni
Railway stall workers have lunch on a railway platform during lockdown in Andheri in Mumbai on Monday
Photo: BL Soni
Locals stand in a queue to buy daily essentials before lock down amid rising concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata, Monday, March 23, 2020.
Photo: PTI
Passengers rush to board State Express Transport Corporation of Tamilnadu (SETC) bus after lockdown announcement in view of coronavirus pandemic, at Koyambedu bus terminal, in Chennai, Monday, March 23, 2020.
Photo: PTI

