Coronavirus in Mumbai: State earmarks Rs 500 crore from district development plan, anti-virus measures

Mumbai: Maharashtra may not immediately announce package on the lines of a couple of states, including Kerala, Punjab and Delhi, to overcome the coronavirus crisis.

Instead, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has allowed a total expenditure of Rs500 crore from the district development plan (which means 5% from the district plan by each district).

The State’s Finance Minister, Ajit Pawar, has earmarked Rs9,800 crore for the district development plan. Talking to the FPJ, Pawar said, “The government’s top priority is to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state. The government is on the job and making all-out efforts.

