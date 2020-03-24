Coronavirus in Mumbai: State earmarks Rs 500 crore from district development plan, anti-virus measures

Mumbai: Maharashtra may not immediately announce package on the lines of a couple of states, including Kerala, Punjab and Delhi, to overcome the coronavirus crisis.
Instead, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has allowed a total expenditure of Rs500 crore from the district development plan (which means 5% from the district plan by each district).
The State’s Finance Minister, Ajit Pawar, has earmarked Rs9,800 crore for the district development plan. Talking to the FPJ, Pawar said, “The government’s top priority is to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state. The government is on the job and making all-out efforts.
Expenditure of Rs 500 crore from the district development plan has been approved.
’’Further, he informed the newspaper that the government will accords priority to clearing the bills raised by the departments of food and civil supplies, public health, medical education, food and drug administration and urban development for the expenses incurred on measures to combat the coronavirus infection.
“Bills of other departments and other works including some long gestation projects may wait for a while as the priority is to combat the coronavirus,’’ he noted. Pawar said the funds won’t be a problem. He said there is no need to seek the central assistance.
Already, the government has disbursed Rs45 crore as first installment to revenue divisional commissioners to spend on measures to fight the virus.
