Maha Dy CM Ajit Pawar positive: No rebels in MVA govt’s backyard

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar cleared doubts on any rebellious leader in the MVA camp. He on Friday took a swipe at Bharatiya Janata Party saying that there is no 'Jyotiraditya Scindia like' figure in ranks of ruling allies in the state. He instead asked the BJP to keep a watch on its legislators who were absent.

Pawar was reacting to BJP leader and former Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar's remark that Congress and NCP legislators should remember that just like Madhya Pradesh, there will be a Jyotiraditya Scindia in Maharashtra as well.

In his reply to the debate on annual budget 2020-21 in the state assembly, Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, also commented on Mungantiwar's admission yesterday that BJP deceived the one-time ally Shiv Sena last year and that it was a mistake.