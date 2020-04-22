Coronavirus in Mumbai: Spike in cases, 5 pockets in Dharavi sealed by BMC

Mumbai: The numbers of Covid 19 positive cases Dharvi –known to be Asia’s largest slum – jumps to 180 after 12 fresh cases including death were reported on Tuesday. Intensifying its efforts to contain the spread, the civic body has declared five dense slum pockets in the area as containment zones and has sealed them.

So far, 12 people have died due to Covid-19 in Dharavi. Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of G (South) ward, said that there are many reasons for the steep rise in positive cases in the last 4-5 days across Dharavi.

“We have identified the high-risk zones in the slums. Apart from Dr Baliga Nagar, where the first case was detected, other areas are Mukund Nagar, Madina Nagar Muslim Nagar Social Nagar and Kalyanwadi,” he said. “The population of all these pockets is 1.25 lakh.