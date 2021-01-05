Coronavirus in Mumbai: Sharp decline in containment zones and number of sealed buildings

Mumbai city on Monday, reported 516 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 2,94,986 while three people died during the day, which pushed the fatality count to 11,138.

Meanwhile, the containment zones and the number of sealed buildings in the city have also declined.

At present, as per the latest update by BMC, the city has 215 containment zones whereas the number of sealed buildings is at 2000. Last year when the pandemic was at a peak in the city, the number of containment zones would go up to 1000. Whereas the number of sealed buildings would reach 5,000.

To check the list of containment zones, click here.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Monday rose to 19,47,011 with the addition of 2,765 fresh cases while 10,362 people recovered in a day, state health department said.

With 29 more patients succumbing to the viral disease, the cumulative death toll in the state mounted to 49,695, an official said.

A total of 10,362 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the tally of recoveries in Maharashtra to 18,47,361, he said, adding that the state is now left with 48,801 active cases.

With 46,374 new tests, the number of tests conducted in Maharashtra until now has gone up to 1,30,04,876.

(With inputs from ANI)