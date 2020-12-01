Western Railway (Corporate Corner)

Western Railway commissions automatic coach washing plant at coaching depot, Mumbai Central

2020 proves to be "The Year of Victories over Challenges" for Western Railway

Western Railway transports 1335 tonnes of gram pulse from Rajkot to Kerala for the first time

Western Railway celebrates 65th Railway Week Award function

Alok Kansal – General Manager Western Railway interacts with Members of Parliament of Mumbai Division

Western Railway bags 1st prize in Energy Conservation in the transportation sector at the National Energy Conservation Awards-2020

Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway interacts with Members of Parliament of Rajkot & Bhavnagar divisions

Western Railway Women's Welfare Organization President inaugurates ladies running room at Okha & applauds Naaree Shakti

