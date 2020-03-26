Coronavirus in Mumbai: Saki Naka social worker aims to dispel corona fears

Mumbai: Citizens are in a state of fear and anxiety due to the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent imposition of lockdown in the city, with few or none ready to step out of their homes. However, 39-year-old Pradeep Bund has embarked on a social cause in Sakinaka to help residents.

Everyday since the lockdown was announced, he carries 20 litres of disinfectant on his back and sprays it in buildings, slums and nullahs as there was a shortage of BMC’s sanitary staff.

Pradeep is a resident of Sakinaka and is a social worker. He started to spray the disinfectant as a great amount of fear from corona’s infection prevailed among the people.

Pradeep purchased the disinfectant spraying machine with his own money. He does this from 9:30am till 8:30pm at many places in Sakinaka. As around 40 litres of disinfectant a day is needed, he has ordered 100 litres of cans and has started his work since four days. Some people have now joined Pradeep in his social service initiative.