Photo

Updated on

In Pics: Mumbai under coronavirus lockdown -- here's how the city looked on Thursday

By FPJ Web Desk

From flying drones to monitoring and dispersing crowds to spraying insecticides -- the Mumbai Police seem to have done it all on Thursday.

Mumbai Police flying a drone to send their message to people.
Mumbai Police flying a drone to send their message to people.
Bhushan Koyande

With two more COVID-19 positive cases detected on Thursday, the total number of infected persons rose from 122 to 124 in Maharashtra, health officials said here on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, the test reports of two people in the state who had been admitted came out positive. Their treatment has since been started.

Mumbai has so far recorded four deaths of COVID-19 patients - two 63-year-old men, a 65-year old and a 68-year old Philippines national.

In a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic and disperse the crowd gathering at shops, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday allowed shops selling essential commodities to operate for 24 hours.

From flying drones to monitoring and dispersing crowds to spraying insecticides -- the Mumbai Police seem to have done it all on Thursday.

Take a look at some of the photos of the city from Day 2 of the pan-India lockdown.

Mumbai Police flying a drone to send their message to people.
Mumbai Police flying a drone to send their message to people.
Bhushan Koyande
Mumbai Police flyin a air drone to send their message to people.
Mumbai Police flyin a air drone to send their message to people.
Bhushan Koyande
Volunteers distributing tea to Mumbai Police amid lockdown.
Volunteers distributing tea to Mumbai Police amid lockdown.
Bhushan Koyande
Pest control in Byculla Market
Pest control in Byculla Market
Bhushan Koyande
Pest control in Byculla Market.
Pest control in Byculla Market.
Bhushan Koyande
In Pics: Mumbai under coronavirus lockdown -- here's how the city looked on Thursday
Bhushan Koyande
Aerial view of empty Mumbai streets
Aerial view of empty Mumbai streets
Salman Ansari
Policemen help a disabled person to wear a mask amid coronavirus pandemic
Policemen help a disabled person to wear a mask amid coronavirus pandemic
Consumers come out to buy vegetables at a Mumbai market.
Consumers come out to buy vegetables at a Mumbai market.
Photo: Salman Ansari
Byculla market
Byculla market
Photo: Salman Ansari
Byculla market
Byculla market
Photo: Salman Ansari
Workers sanitizing the area outside the BMC office in South Mumbai
Workers sanitizing the area outside the BMC office in South Mumbai
Photo: Salman Ansari
Firebrigade workers splashing water outside BMC office
Firebrigade workers splashing water outside BMC office
Photo: Salman Ansari
Firebrigade workers splashing water outside BMC office
Firebrigade workers splashing water outside BMC office
Photo: Salman Ansari
Police punishing violators during Mumbai lockdown
Police punishing violators during Mumbai lockdown
Photo: Bhushan Koyande
Police punishing violators during Mumbai lockdown
Police punishing violators during Mumbai lockdown
Photo: Bhushan Koyande
An empty flyover in Mumbai.
An empty flyover in Mumbai.
Photo: Salman Ansari
Customers come out to buy daily essentials at a provisional store in Dongri.
Customers come out to buy daily essentials at a provisional store in Dongri.
Photo: Bhushan Koyande
Empty streets at Dadar market.
Empty streets at Dadar market.
Photo: BL Soni
People carrying sacks filled with essential things on two-wheeler.
People carrying sacks filled with essential things on two-wheeler.
Photo: BL Soni
A man carrying sacks of vegetables on bicycle.
A man carrying sacks of vegetables on bicycle.
Photo: BL Soni
Police make sure people maintain safe distance in que while they purchase essential things.
Police make sure people maintain safe distance in que while they purchase essential things.
Photo: BL Soni
In Pics: Mumbai under coronavirus lockdown -- here's how the city looked on Thursday
Photo: BL Soni

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in