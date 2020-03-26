In Pics: Mumbai under coronavirus lockdown -- here's how the city looked on Thursday

With two more COVID-19 positive cases detected on Thursday, the total number of infected persons rose from 122 to 124 in Maharashtra, health officials said here on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, the test reports of two people in the state who had been admitted came out positive. Their treatment has since been started.

Mumbai has so far recorded four deaths of COVID-19 patients - two 63-year-old men, a 65-year old and a 68-year old Philippines national.

In a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic and disperse the crowd gathering at shops, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday allowed shops selling essential commodities to operate for 24 hours.

From flying drones to monitoring and dispersing crowds to spraying insecticides -- the Mumbai Police seem to have done it all on Thursday.

Take a look at some of the photos of the city from Day 2 of the pan-India lockdown.