Coronavirus in Mumbai: Powai constable down with virus; admitted

MUMBAI: A police constable attached to Powai police station was tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, after which he was admitted at a medical care facility near Powai for further treatment. Sources said that the constable was asymptomatic and might have contracted Coronavirus through contact as he was on duty till Monday.
The 29-year-old constable, who is unmarried, stayed at a police colony in Andheri. Police said, this constable was posted with one of his colleagues at nakabandi duty and were in constant touch with the public.
Both the constables fell sick around the same time and were asked to stay apart. Ankit Goyal, deputy commissioner of police (zone 10) said, "The police constable showed mild symptoms of Coronavirus like fever, after which he underwent tests on Monday.
Three days later when he received the results, it said he was tested positive for COVID-19, after which he was immediately admitted to the hospital." The doctors and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials are trying to identify the primary contact persons of the constable to get them tested for COVID-19 as well.
