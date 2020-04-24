Coronavirus in Mumbai: Powai constable down with virus; admitted

MUMBAI: A police constable attached to Powai police station was tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, after which he was admitted at a medical care facility near Powai for further treatment. Sources said that the constable was asymptomatic and might have contracted Coronavirus through contact as he was on duty till Monday.

The 29-year-old constable, who is unmarried, stayed at a police colony in Andheri. Police said, this constable was posted with one of his colleagues at nakabandi duty and were in constant touch with the public.