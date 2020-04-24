Coronavirus in Navi Mumbai: Positive cases cross 100 under NMMC, doubled in the last 10 days

The number of positive cases of coronavirus under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has crossed 100 on Friday after six new cases were reported. The total positive COVID-19 has reached 103.

A 52-year-old woman who is also a cancer patient from Vashi was also tested positive of coronavirus.

It took almost 10 days to double the number of positive cases of COVID-19 under the NMMC jurisdiction.

As per the data available with the NMMC, the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 was 51 on April 14. And after 10 days, on March 24, the total positive cases crossed 100. However, on March 25, the positive cases were just 5 and it took almost a month to reach 100.

On Friday, six new cases were reported from Turbhe, Vashi, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli and Nerul. Among six new cases, there is a 52-year-old woman who was already a cancer patient, when the swab was taken for further treatment, she was found positive of COVID-19. She is currently admitted to Hiranandani hospital in Vashi. A housemaid in Turbhe was tested positive two days ago. Now, her 32-year-old husband and seven years son have also tested positive.

A 28-year-old woman who was admitted in a hospital in Divagaon on April 7, has now tested positive. A hospital nurse also tested positive after she had administered a COVID-19 positive bank manager who was admitted there. The manager tested positive and was later shifted to Vashi hospital.

In addition, a woman who works as a software engineer in Airoli was at her home since March 20. She felt breathlessness on April 20 and when she gave swab for a test, she turned positive of coronavirus. She is a resident of sector 11 in Koparkhairane and she had not come out of her home since March 20.

Meanwhile, there were two new cases under the Panvel Municipal Corporation, taking total positive cases to 44. A woman medical officer attached to Bombay Port Trust who resides in Khanda Colony tested positive. In addition, a conservancy worker of BMC who resides in New Panvel tested positive for COVID-19. In addition, there are eight positive cases under the Panvel Grameen with one new case on April 24.