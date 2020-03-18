Coronavirus in Mumbai: Police posts video of people gathered together to listen to PSA on social distancing

With the number of novel coronavirus cases rising in India, social distancing is one of the safety measures that officials are now advocating.
In Maharashtra, public spaces such as gyms, theatres, swimming pools etc are being closed off in an effort to halt the spread of the virus. The state government has also urged organisations to allow employees to work remotely.
On Tuesday, Mumbai police took to the streets to convey a public service announcement. In a video posted on to their social media handle, police officers can be seen asking Mumbaikars to avoid gatherings and to help in the fight against the virus that has so far infected 41 people in the State.
"To stay safe together, let’s not come together - just for a little while!" -- the video was captioned.
And while we have to agree, we can't help but notice that people had to come together to hear the announcement in question.
Several people on Twitter appeared to agree.
"I don't think this is the time to stand shoulder to shoulder as seen in the video.. let's stay away from each other..." said one user.
"Yeah but these people have come together to listen to this PSA," pointed out another.
Responding to the Police announcement, many also pointed out other areas of congestion in the city, such as local trains.
In Maharashtra, there have been 42 cases of the virus so far -- the highest in the country.
In an effort to curb the spread of the virus, the private sector has been urged to work remotely, while public spaces such as malls, gyms, theatres, swimming pools etc have been instructed to remain closed until the end of the month.
On Tuesday Thackeray also asked restaurants and hotels in Mumbai and Pune to remain closed for the next three days.
