Coronavirus in Mumbai: Police posts video of people gathered together to listen to PSA on social distancing

With the number of novel coronavirus cases rising in India, social distancing is one of the safety measures that officials are now advocating.

In Maharashtra, public spaces such as gyms, theatres, swimming pools etc are being closed off in an effort to halt the spread of the virus. The state government has also urged organisations to allow employees to work remotely.

On Tuesday, Mumbai police took to the streets to convey a public service announcement. In a video posted on to their social media handle, police officers can be seen asking Mumbaikars to avoid gatherings and to help in the fight against the virus that has so far infected 41 people in the State.