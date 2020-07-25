Coronavirus in Mumbai: Police official from Rashmi Thackeray’s security team tests positive

Mumbai: Days after two bodyguards deployed for the security of the Shiv Sena's first family were found to be affected by the novel coronavirus, another policeman who was part of chief minister and Sena President Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi's security has tested positive for the infection.

The bodyguard was tested for COVID-19 two days ago. However, Shiv Sena functionaries refused to either confirm or deny this report.

Earlier, two bodyguards of Tejas Thackeray, who is Uddhav's younger son, were found to have been infected by the virus.

In April, three policemen on duty at the heavily guarded Thackeray family residence – Matoshree – in Mumbai’s Bandra East area were found to be COVID-19 positive and a lady police official posted at Varsha, the official residence of the chief minister at Malabar Hill, had also tested positive.

A tea vendor near Matoshree, where the chief minister’s staff often go for drinking tea, had also tested positive some time ago.