Coronavirus in Mumbai: MBMC cancels NGO passes after misuse

Bhayandar: The number of positive Covid-19 cases continue to rise and law enforcing agencies are struggling hard to minimize pedestrian and vehicular movement in the twin city. Meanwhile the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has decided to cancel passes which had been issued to local social organizations and NGOs for alleged misuse.

The passes had been issued during lockdown to facilitate transportation of essential supplies including cooked food, vegetables and food grains to the needy. The civic administration was forced to take the step after complaints of misuse started pouring in from all over the twin-city.

Several bikers and motorists used the crucial document for roaming around the region claiming to be on roads for essential or emergency reasons. This negated the entire purpose of the 21-day lockdown. “All movement passes that were issued to local NGOs till date now stand cancelled,” confirmed Municipal Commissioner Chandrakant Dange.

There were also instances in which the passes were used by bikers to buy fuel at petrol pumps. With an emphasis on proper hygiene and quality control, the civic administration has geared up to set up community kitchens at the ward level which will ensure that the poor and needy do not remain hungry, due to the lockdown.

Moreover, social organizations could lend a helping hand for the purpose. The crackdown is only limited to those who misused the passes.