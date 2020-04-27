Coronavirus in Mumbai: Lockdown easing will depend on hotspots

MUMBAI: The state government hinted that the lockdown could be relaxed in those districts or cities where there were no corona hotspots and containment zones. Further, the state has clearly hinted that chances of any relaxation in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region are bleak, but Pune City may get some respite.

If most parts of a city are corona free, the lockdown can be relaxed in those areas, said Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh.

The state will take a final decision on the relaxation of lockdown based on the hotspots and containment zones in the city and districts, said Deshmukh, in a press conference organised on social media.

“It is clear that the lockdown in the state cannot be lifted as long as there are fresh cases of corona. But the number of hotspots will decide the extent to which this lockdown can be eased. If Mumbai has more than 50 hotspots, the lockdown cannot be relaxed in Mumbai.