Coronavirus in Mumbai: Colleges conduct online tests, assignments

Mumbai: Amidst the lockdown, some degree colleges are conducting online tests, assigning projects to students of First Year (FY) and Second Year (SY) of various Undergraduate (UG) programmes.

While students of the Third or final Year (TY) of UG, Postgraduate (PG) and those pursuing doctorate (PhD) programmes are waiting because the University of Mumbai(MU) has postponed all exams due to the coronavirus pandemic. Students of various degree colleges affiliated to MU are being given online assignments in order to prevent any academic loss.

Siddesh Gurav, a FY student of Pharmacy, said, "My college has told me to complete almost 10 online assignments within a set deadline. We have to do our research from our homes and submit the completed assignments online.

We will be marked on the basis of the final assignments that we submit." Isha Roy, a SY student of accounting and finance, said, "Our professors are conducting online tests in batches of 10students at a time through a conference meeting over Zoomapp.