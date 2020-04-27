Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC can use Bandra Qabristan to bury bodies of virus victims

Mumbai: With no adverse orders by the Bombay High Court, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) can now bury the dead bodies of Coronavirus victims at the Konkani Muslim Qabristan located at Bandra. The HC has refused to grant any relief to the residents living near the Qabristan seeking a directive to the civic body not to dispose the bodies at the cemetery.

A bench of Justice Burgess Colabawalla was hearing a plea filed by Pradeep Ghandy and other residents of Bandra.

The residents apprehended that if these bodies are not disposed or buried properly then there were chances of a community spread in the local area.

Notably, the local residents had also locked up the Qabristan on April 13 while not allowing the civic body to bury a Corona victim.

The contentions were vehemently opposed by the trustees of the Qabristan. Their counsel told the bench that due diligence was being carried out while burying the dead bodies.

The counsel also argued that the residents have failed to place on record any scientific material to show that the virus spreads through dead bodies. He also cited the circular of the Union government, issued last month, which pertained to disposal of dead bodies of coronavirus victims. "The circular specifically states that the virus spreads only through droplets. It also states that if proper precautions are taken then there are no risks of the virus transmitting from the dead body," the counsel submitted.

Having heard the contentions, Justice Colabawalla accepted the statements of the trustees, who assured the court that proper precautions were in place (to dispose the bodies). The bench has accordingly ordered the civic officials to remove the three locks put up on the Qabristan's gate by the local residents.