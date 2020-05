Coronavirus in Mumbai: List of COVID-19 hotspots in Western Mumbai from Dharavi, Lower Parel, Worli, Dahisar, Borivali and Kandivali issued by BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has put out a list of 2,643 containment zones in Mumbai across the city. Mumbai has already been classified as a red zone, and has seen no improvement in the control in the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 46,008, while 22,454 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

Maharashtra is the epicentre of coronavirus with 23,401 confirmed cases.

So far, most essential services are available, with services such as Urban Company even coming home to fix electrical appliances like air conditioners.

Here's the full list hotspot areas in Eastern Mumbai: