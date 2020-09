Coronavirus in Mumbai: Latest list of COVID-19 containment zones from Colaba in SoBo to Borivali in West and Mulund in East issued by BMC

At 1,837, Mumbai city added the highest number of cases in the state in the day while 1,501 cases were reported from Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) areas, it said.

Mumbai's cumulative case tally now stands at 1,86,276 while the fatality count has reached 8,505.

Maharashtra on Monday reported a record number of 32,007 recoveries from COVID-19 infection even as 15,738 new cases took the total count of infections in the state to 12,24,380, the health department said.

The number of recovered persons in the state has reached 9,16,348, it said, adding that the case recovery rate stands at 74.84 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.7 per cent.

With 344 people succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll crossed the 33,000 mark and reached 33,015, it said.

The number of new cases in the day was significantly lower compared to 20,598 additions on Sunday.

The state now has 2,74,623 active cases.

200 of the 344 fatalities had occurred in the last 48 hours, while 81 deaths had taken place in the last week. 63 deaths had occurred in the period before the last week, the department said in its daily health bulletin.

Here is the full list of containment zones in Mumbai issued by BMC: