Coronavirus in Mumbai: Latest list of COVID-19 containment zones from Colaba in SoBo to Borivali in West and Mulund in East issued by BMC

Touching a new high, Maharashtra's Covid-19 cases on Sunday climbed over the 9,000 mark, while deaths again shot above the 200 level, health officials said.

The state notched a staggering new 9,518 cases, higher than the 8,641 recorded on July 16.

The number of deaths increased sharply from 144 on Saturday to 258 on Sunday, but were still less than the earlier single day's toll of 295 on July 4.

With the fresh fatalities, death toll went up to 11,854, while the total cases reached 310,455 - both highest in the country.

According to Sunday's figures, there was one death roughly every 6 minutes and a staggering 397 new cases every hour in the state.

The recovery rate marginally dropped to 54.62 per cent on Sunday, while the mortality rate stood at 3.82 per cent.

The Health Department said that of the total cases till date, 128,730 are active.

On the positive side, 3,906 recovered patients returned home, taking the total number of discharged patients to 169,569.

Of the total 258 fatalities, Mumbai recorded 64 deaths, taking up the city toll to 5,714, and the number of corona cases increased by 1,038 to touch 101,388 now.